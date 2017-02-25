UPDATE 1-Rugby-Test results
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Ireland and France on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland Ireland 19 France 9 Half Time: 7-6 Scorers: Ireland : Try: Conor Murray (30) Conversion: Jonathan Sexton (31) Penalty Goals: Jonathan Sexton (46, 55),Paddy Jackson (76) Drop Goal: Jonathan Sexton (50) France : Penalty Goals:Camille Lopez (12, 19, 74)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches FRIDAY, JUNE 16 FIXTURES (GMT) New Zealand v Samoa (0800) SATURDAY, JUNE 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Fiji v Italy (0230) Australia v Scotland (0500) Japan v Ireland (0500) South Africa v France (1500) Argentina v England (1915)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between New Zealand and Samoa on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand :