Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Ireland and Wales on Sunday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland Ireland 16 Wales 16 Half Time: 13-10 Scorers: Ireland : Try: Conor Murray (27) Conversion: Jonathan Sexton (28) Penalty Goals: Jonathan Sexton (5, 14, 75) Wales : Try: Toby Faletau (38) Conversion: Rhys Priestland (39) Penalty Goals:Rhys Priestland (32, 47, 73)