Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool A match between Wales and Fiji on Thursday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 23 Fiji 13 Half Time: 17-6 Scorers: Wales : Tries: Gareth Davies (7),Scott Baldwin (32) Conversions: Dan Biggar (8, 34) Penalty Goals: Dan Biggar (21, 55, 69) Fiji : Try: Vereniki Goneva (49) Conversion: Ben Volavola (50) Penalty Goals:Ben Volavola (14, 38)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.