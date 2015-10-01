Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool D match between France and Canada on Thursday at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England France 41 Canada 18 Half Time: 24-12 Scorers: France : Tries: Wesley Fofana (4),Guilhem Guirado (28),Rabah Slimani (38),Pascal Pape (67),Remy Grosso (74) Conversions: Frederic Michalak (5, 30, 39, 67),Morgan Parra (76) Penalty Goals: Frederic Michalak (14, 59) Canada : Tries: DTH van der Merwe (31),Aaron Carpenter (34) Conversion: Nathan Hirayama (32) Penalty Goals:Nathan Hirayama (42, 56)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.