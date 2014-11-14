Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between Italy and Argentina on Friday at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy Italy 18 Argentina 20 Half Time: 12-10 Scorers: Italy : Penalty Goals: Kelly Haimona (4, 15, 21, 23, 50),Luciano Orquera (74) Argentina : Tries: Lucas Amorosino (39),Jeronimo de la Fuente (58) Conversions: Juan Martin Hernandez (40, 59) Penalty Goals:Juan Martin Hernandez (12),Federico Nicolas Sanchez (69)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.