Rugby-Henson signs for Newport Gwent Dragons
LONDON, March 14 Former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Gavin Henson has joined Newport Gwent Dragons from Bristol on a two-year contract, the 35-year-old said on Tuesday.
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between Wales and Fiji on Saturday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 17 Fiji 13 Half Time: 17-6 Scorers: Wales : Tries: George North (7),Alex Cuthbert (19) Penalty Try:(37) Conversion: Rhys Priestland (38) Fiji : Try: Nemani Nadolo (78) Conversion: Nemani Nadolo (79) Penalty Goals:Nemani Nadolo (23, 29)
* Paris mayor raises question of stadium renovation cost (Writes through)
PARIS, March 14 Stade Francais players have gone on strike over a planned merger with rival Parisian rugby club Racing 92, the head of the players' union told Reuters on Tuesday.