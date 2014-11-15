Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between Scotland and New Zealand on Saturday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland 16 New Zealand 24 Half Time: 10-14 Scorers: Scotland : Try: Tommy Seymour (12) Conversion: Greig Laidlaw (13) Penalty Goals: Greig Laidlaw (36, 46, 67) New Zealand : Tries: Victor Vito (10),Jeremy Thrush (74) Conversion: Colin Slade (75) Penalty Goals:Dan Carter (27, 32, 41),Colin Slade (65)