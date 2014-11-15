Rugby-Henson signs for Newport Gwent Dragons
LONDON, March 14 Former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Gavin Henson has joined Newport Gwent Dragons from Bristol on a two-year contract, the 35-year-old said on Tuesday.
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between France and Australia on Saturday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 29 Australia 26 Half Time: 17-16 Scorers: France : Tries: Sebastien Tillous-Borde (7),Teddy Thomas (29) Conversions: Camille Lopez (9, 30) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (17, 44, 49, 63),Rory Kockott (72) Australia : Tries: Adam Ashley-Cooper (35),Rob Simmons (77) Conversions: Bernard Foley (36, 77) Penalty Goals:Bernard Foley (11, 20, 40, 54)
PARIS, March 14 Stade Francais players have gone on strike over a planned merger with rival Parisian rugby club Racing 92, the head of the players' union told Reuters on Tuesday.