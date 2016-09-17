UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 41 South Africa 13 Half Time: 15-10 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Israel Dagg (23),Julian Savea (29),Ben Smith (52),Ardie Savea (59),Samuel Whitelock (66),TJ Perenara (72) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (30, 53, 59, 73) Penalty Goal: Beauden Barrett (10) South Africa : Try: Bryan Habana (20) Conversion: Elton Jantjies (21) Penalty Goals:Elton Jantjies (38, 57)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.