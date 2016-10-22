UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 37 Australia 10 Half Time: 15-7 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Israel Dagg (6),Anton Lienert-Brown (10),TJ Perenara (34),Julian Savea (54, 69),Dane Coles (73) Conversions: Aaron Cruden (55, 70) Penalty Goal: Aaron Cruden (65) Australia : Try: Rory Arnold (29) Conversion: Bernard Foley (30) Penalty Goal: Bernard Foley (43)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.