UPDATE 1-Rugby-England finish strongly to edge France 19-16
* Comeback completes national record 15th successive victory (Adds detail, quotes)
June 18 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Australia and England on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia Australia 7 England 23 Half Time: 7-10 Scorers: Australia : Try: Stephen Moore (36) Conversion: Bernard Foley (37) England : Tries: Dylan Hartley (20),Owen Farrell (76) Conversions: Owen Farrell (21, 77) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (32, 53, 80)
* Comeback completes national record 15th successive victory (Adds detail, quotes)
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between England and France on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England 19 France 16 Half Time: 9-9 Scorers: England : Try: Ben Te'o (71) Conversion: Owen Farrell (72) Penalty Goals: Owen Farrell (10, 23, 55),Elliot Daly (38) France : Try: Rabah Slimani (60) Conversion: Camille Lopez (61) Penalty Goals:Camille Lopez (7, 13, 20)
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday RESULTS Scotland 27 Ireland 22 England 19 France 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Scotland 1 1 0 27 22 0 4 2. England 1 1 0 19 16 0 4 3. France 1 0 0 16 19 1 1 4. Ireland 1 0 0 22 27 1 1 5. Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5=. Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Wales (1400) Rome