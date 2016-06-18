Rugby-Six Nations Championship England v France summary

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between England and France on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England 19 France 16 Half Time: 9-9 Scorers: England : Try: Ben Te'o (71) Conversion: Owen Farrell (72) Penalty Goals: Owen Farrell (10, 23, 55),Elliot Daly (38) France : Try: Rabah Slimani (60) Conversion: Camille Lopez (61) Penalty Goals:Camille Lopez (7, 13, 20)