HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Friday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 England 21 Half Time: 16-8 Scorers: Wales : Try: Rhys Webb (8) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (9) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (2, 24) Drop Goal: Dan Biggar (41) England : Tries: Anthony Watson (15),Jonathan Joseph (44) Conversion: George Ford (46) Penalty Goals:George Ford (32, 62, 79)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.