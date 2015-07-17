Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and Argentina on Friday at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 39 Argentina 18 Half Time: 18-6 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Richie McCaw (20),Ma'a Nonu (41),Charles Piutau (42),Kieran Read (48),Codie Taylor (71) Conversions: Dan Carter (42, 44, 49, 73) Penalty Goals: Dan Carter (5, 16) Argentina : Tries: Agustin Creevy (54, 61) Conversion: Federico Nicolas Sanchez (61) Penalty Goals:Federico Nicolas Sanchez (12, 33)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.