Rugby-David joins long France injury list for England clash
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
June 25 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between New Zealand and Wales on Saturday at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand New Zealand 46 Wales 6 Half Time: 18-6 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Ben Smith (23),George Moala (34),Beauden Barrett (44, 57),Dane Coles (63),Israel Dagg (83) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (35, 46, 59, 64, 85) Penalty Goals: Beauden Barrett (16, 27) Wales : Penalty Goals:Dan Biggar (6, 18)
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.