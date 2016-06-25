Rugby-David joins long France injury list for England clash
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
June 25 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Australia and England on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia Australia 40 England 44 Half Time: 18-17 Scorers: Australia : Tries: Bernard Foley (13),Dane Haylett-Petty (21),Michael Hooper (51),Israel Folau (58),Taqele Naiyaravoro (83) Conversions: Bernard Foley (14, 52, 59) Penalty Goals: Bernard Foley (27, 40, 72) England : Tries: Dan Cole (11),Mike Brown (30),Billy Vunipola (44),Jamie George (67) Conversions: Owen Farrell (12, 31, 68) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (26, 48, 56, 62, 70, 80)
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.