Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool D match between Canada and Romania on Tuesday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England Canada 15 Romania 17 Half Time: 8-0 Scorers: Canada : Tries: DTH van der Merwe (33),Jeff Hassler (44) Conversion: Nathan Hirayama (45) Penalty Goal: Gordon McRorie (11) Romania : Tries: Mihai Macovei (53, 74) Conversions: Florin Vlaicu (54, 75) Penalty Goal: Florin Vlaicu (78)