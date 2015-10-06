Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool A match between Fiji and Uruguay on Tuesday at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England Fiji 47 Uruguay 15 Half Time: 26-10 Scorers: Fiji : Tries: Nemia Kenatale (8),Leone Nakarawa (38),Tevita Cavubati (64),Kini Murimurivalu (66),Nemani Nadolo (79) Penalty Tries:(3, 27) Conversions: Nemani Nadolo (3, 28, 39, 65, 66, 81) Uruguay : Tries: Carlos Arboleya (17),Agustin Ormaechea (58) Conversion: Agustin Ormaechea (18) Penalty Goal: Alejo Duran (15)