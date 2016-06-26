Rugby-England's Itoje set for flanker role against France

By Mitch Phillips LONDON, Jan 31 Maro Itoje looks set to step into England's blindside flanker void after being named on Tuesday alongside three locks in a 25-man squad for their Six Nations opener against France at Twickenham on Saturday. With Chris Robshaw missing the entire tournament with a shoulder injury, lock Itoje was widely tipped to take the number six shirt. Itoje, who missed the autumn internationals with a broken hand, has played in the back row for Sarac