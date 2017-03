Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between Wales and New Zealand on Saturday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 New Zealand 34 Half Time: 3-3 Scorers: Wales : Try: Rhys Webb (46) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (47) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (7, 52, 68) New Zealand : Tries: Julian Savea (43),Jerome Kaino (64),Beauden Barrett (70, 77),Kieran Read (73) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (43),Colin Slade (71, 74) Penalty Goal: Beauden Barrett (23)