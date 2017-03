Oct 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool C match between New Zealand and Tonga on Friday at St James' Park in Newcastle, England New Zealand 47 Tonga 9 Half Time: 14-3 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Ben Smith (13),Tony Woodcock (31),Nehe Milner-Skudder (52, 58),Sonny Bill Williams (66),Sam Cane (70),Ma'a Nonu (76) Conversions: Dan Carter (15, 32, 54, 59, 66, 72) Tonga : Penalty Goals:Kurt Morath (26, 49, 57)