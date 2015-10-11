Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool C match between Argentina and Namibia on Sunday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England Argentina 64 Namibia 19 Half Time: 36-7 Scorers: Argentina : Tries: Juan Martin Hernandez (7),Matias Moroni (19),Horacio Agulla (24),Facundo Isa (36),Lucas Noguera Paz (40),Matias Alemanno (49),Leonardo Senatore (64),Julian Montoya (69),Tomas Cubelli (74) Conversions: Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias (8, 20, 26, 41),Juan Pablo Socino (50, 65, 70, 75) Penalty Goal: Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias (12) Namibia : Tries: Johan Tromp (13),JC Greyling (46),Eugene Jantjies (82) Conversions: Theuns Kotze (14, 47)