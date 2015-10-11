Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool D match between Italy and Romania on Sunday at Sandy Park in Exeter, England Italy 32 Romania 22 Half Time: 22-3 Scorers: Italy : Tries: Leonardo Sarto (10),Edoardo Gori (24),Tommaso Allan (39),Alessandro Zanni (46) Conversions: Tommaso Allan (25, 40, 48) Penalty Goals: Tommaso Allan (16, 70) Romania : Tries: Adrian Marian Apostol (66, 79),Valentin Popirlan (75) Conversions: Florin Vlaicu (67, 76) Penalty Goal: Florin Vlaicu (5)