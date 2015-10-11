Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool D match between France and Ireland on Sunday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales France 9 Ireland 24 Half Time: 6-9 Scorers: France : Penalty Goals: Scott Spedding (16, 23),Morgan Parra (64) Ireland : Tries: Rob Kearney (50),Conor Murray (72) Conversion: Ian Madigan (73) Penalty Goals:Jonathan Sexton (13, 19),Ian Madigan (29, 77)