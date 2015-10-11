Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool B match between U.S. and Japan on Sunday at Kingsholm in Gloucester, England U.S. 18 Japan 28 Half Time: 8-17 Scorers: U.S. : Tries: Takudzwa Ngwenya (24),Chris Wyles (71) Conversion: Alan MacGinty (72) Penalty Goals: Alan MacGinty (5, 55) Japan : Tries: Kotaro Matsushima (7),Yoshikazu Fujita (28),Amanaki Lelei Mafi (62) Conversions: Ayumu Goromaru (9, 29) Penalty Goals:Ayumu Goromaru (33, 44, 77)