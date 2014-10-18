Rugby-Barbarians granted All Blacks clash at Twickenham
LONDON, March 22 A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.
Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia Australia 28 New Zealand 29 Half Time: 15-12 Scorers: Australia : Tries: Nick Phipps (12),Bernard Foley (38),Adam Ashley-Cooper (43) Conversions: Bernard Foley (14, 44) Penalty Goals: Bernard Foley (32, 59),Nic White (76) New Zealand : Tries: Cory Jane (15),Dane Coles (34),Aaron Smith (68),Malakai Fekitoa (81) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (16, 69),Colin Slade (82) Penalty Goal: Beauden Barrett (53)
SYDNEY, March 22 Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley will return to Super Rugby action for the New South Wales Waratahs this weekend after missing the start of the season because of concussion.
LONDON, March 21 England coach Eddie Jones has a novel solution to the question of who should captain the British and Irish Lions on the tour of world champions New Zealand this year -- make it a four-man job.