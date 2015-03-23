LONDON, March 23 Former England and British and Irish Lions winger Ugo Monye will retire at the end of the Premiership season, his club Harlequins said on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who won 14 caps for England and played two tests for the Lions against South Africa in 2009, has spent 13 years with Harlequins after graduating from the club's academy.

"It is a decision that I have been thinking about for a long time and one that I haven't taken lightly," Monye told the Harlequins website (www.quins.co.uk).

"I have had an unbelievable 13 years at Quins and look back on my career with no regrets. I can honestly say that the one thing I am most proud of is that I have been a one-club man."

Monye has played over 200 times for Harlequins, helping the club win the English Premiership title in 2012 and the European Challenge Cup in 2004 and 2011.