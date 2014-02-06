Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
DUBLIN Feb 6 Munster coach Rob Penney will leave the Irish province at the end of the season, declining an option to coach the twice Heineken Cup winners for a third term.
New Zealander Penney, whose side have reached the Heineken Cup quarter-finals and are top of the Pro12 league, attracted the interest of another unnamed club with terms in line with his long-term needs, Munster said in a statement.
"I am disappointed to be leaving Munster as I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here. I have to take this opportunity presented to me and prioritise my family and personal circumstances at this time," Penney said in a statement.
"We still have a few months to go and the goals remain the same - I want to achieve success with this great group of lads."
Former Canterbury coach Penney guided Munster to the Heineken Cup semi-finals last season and they host Toulouse in the quarter-finals of this year's competition in April as they bid for a first European title since 2008. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.