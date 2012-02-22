DUBLIN Feb 22 Munster coach Tony McGahan will leave the twice Heineken Cup winners at the end of the season after four years in charge, a spokesman for the Irish province said on Wednesday.

Australian McGahan joined Munster's coaching team seven years ago and was involved in their European victories in 2006 and 2008 before taking over as director of coaching a season later when Declan Kidney left to become the Ireland coach.

McGahan led Munster to two Heineken Cup semi-finals but they failed to reach the knockout stages for the first time in over a decade last year before recovering to reach the quarter-finals this season in which they face Irish rivals Ulster in April.

The former rugby league player also led Munster to two Magners League titles, the competition played between Irish, Welsh, Scottish and Italian sides which was renamed the RaboDirect PRO12 this year.

Irish national broadcaster RTE said McGahan was set to join the Australian national team as their new defence coach.

