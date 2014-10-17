WINDHOEK Oct 17 Jacques Burger will return after a three-year absence to captain Namibia against Canada in Colwyn Bay on Nov. 7, but he will miss two matches in Europe next month as the African country prepares for next year's World Cup.

Club commitments will prevent the 31-year-old Saracens loose forward, who last played for his country in the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, from playing in matches against the French Barbarians in Toulon on Nov. 14 and Portugal in Lisbon on Nov. 21, the Namibian Rugby Union said as it announced a 29-man squad for the upcoming internationals.

They also face Germany at home in Windhoek on Oct. 29.

Coach Danie Vermeulen picked six new caps, including Free State Cheetahs hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld, centre JC Greyling from Wesley Old Boys in Ireland and lock Tjiuee Uanive, who plays for Brive in France.

"We have talented players locally but these players need more exposure to rugby at a higher level," said Vermeulen.

Namibia have qualified for the last four Rugby World Cups but are yet to win a game at the tournament. Their first match at next year's finals is against New Zealand.

Squad:

Forwards - Rathony Becker, Franklin Bertholini, Morne Blom, Jacques Burger, Tinus du Plessis, Jaco Engels, Nico Esterhuyse, Thomasua Forbes, Rohan Kitshoff, Niel Rautenbach, Johnnie Redelinghuys, Andre Schlechter, Tjiuee Uanive, Torsten van Jaarsveld, PJ van Lill, Casper Viviers

Backs - Chrysander Botha, Eneill Buitendag, Danie Dames, Darryl de la Harpe, Ryan de la Harpe, Johan Deysel, JC Greyling, Shaun Kaizemi, Theuns Kotze, Malcolm Moore, David Philander, Johan Tromp, Russel van Wyk. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)