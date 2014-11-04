WINDHOEK Nov 4 Namibia have made extensive changes for the test against Canada in Colwyn Bay on Friday, including the long-awaited return of captain Jacques Burger, the Namibian Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

The Saracens flanker makes his first appearance for his country since the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand in one of eight changes made by coach Danie Vermeulen to the starting line-up which beat Germany 58-20 in Windhoek last week.

The team is also strengthened by French-based number eight PJ van Lill and veteran prop Johnnie Redelinghuys while inexperienced lock Tjiuee Uanive makes his first start for the southern African country.

Eneill Buitendag starts at halfback where he will pair up with French-based Theuns Kotze, both promoted to the starting line-up after coming off the bench against Germany. David Philander and Exeter Chiefs fullback Chrysander Botha are brought into the backline.

Windhoek United prop Franklin Bertholini is the only uncapped player in the match-day squad.

Namibia also play matches against the French Barbarians and Portugal on a three-week European tour this month as they continue preparations for next year's World Cup.

Namibia: 15-Chrysander Botha, 14-Danie Dames, 13-Darryl de la Harpe, 12-Johan Deysel, 11-David Philander, 10-Theuns Kotze, 9-Eneill Buitendag, 8-PJ van Lill, 7-Jacques Burger (captain), 6-Tinus du Plessis, 5-Tjiuee Uanive, 4-Morne Blom, 3-Andre Schlechter, 2-Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1-Johnnie Redelinghuys Replacements: 16-Rathony Becker, 17-Franklin Bertholini, 18-Casper Viviers, 19-Stefan Neustadt, 20-Rohan Kitshoff, 21-Ryan de la Harpe, 22-Shawn Kaizemi, 23-Johann Tromp.