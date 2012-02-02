Feb 2 2011 Six Nations championship
results and standings, and odds ahead of this year's tournament
beginning on Feb. 4:
2011 standings
P W D L F A Pts
England 5 4 0 1 132 81 8
France 5 3 0 2 117 91 6
Ireland 5 3 0 2 93 81 6
Wales 5 3 0 2 95 89 6
Scotland 5 1 0 4 82 109 2
Italy 5 1 0 4 70 138 2
Results:
Feb. 4
Wales 19 England 26
Feb. 5
Italy 11 Ireland 13
France 34 Scotland 21
Feb. 12
Scotland 6 Wales 24
England 59 Italy 13
Feb. 13
Ireland 22 France 25
Feb. 26
Italy 16 Wales 24
England 17 France 9
Feb. 27
Scotland 18 Ireland 21
March 12
Wales 19 Ireland 13
Italy 22 France 21
March 13
England 22 Scotland 16
March 19
Scotland 21 Italy 8
Ireland 24 England 8
France 28 Wales 9
- -
2012 championship odds, Ladbrokes as of Feb. 1.
France 6/4
Wales 3/1
England 4/1
Ireland 4/1
Scotland 25/1
Italy 150/1
- - - -
(Compiled by Tom Pilcher; editing by Toby Davis; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com))
Please double click on the news links below:
for more rugby stories