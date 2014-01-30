LONDON, Jan 30 2013 Six Nations championship
results/standings and odds ahead of this year's tournament
beginning on Feb. 1:
2013 standings P W D L F A Pts
1. Wales 5 4 0 1 122 66 8
2. England 5 4 0 1 94 78 8
3. Scotland 5 2 0 3 98 107 4
4. Italy 5 2 0 3 75 111 4
5. Ireland 5 1 1 3 72 81 3
6. France 5 1 1 3 73 91 3
Results:
Feb. 2
Wales 22 Ireland 30
England 38 Scotland 18
Feb. 3
Italy 23 France 18
Feb. 9
France 6 Wales 16
Scotland 34 Italy 10
Feb. 10
Ireland 6 England 12
Feb. 23
Italy 9 Wales 26
England 23 France 13
Feb. 24
Scotland 12 Ireland 8
March 9
Scotland 18 Wales 28
Ireland 13 France 13
March 10
England 18 Italy 11
March 16
Italy 22 Ireland 15
Wales 30 England 3
France 23 Scotland 16
2014 championship odds, Ladbrokes as of Jan. 30
Wales 2/1
France 9/4
England 5/2
Ireland 5/1
Scotland 40/1
Italy 200/1
