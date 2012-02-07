Feb 7 Wales lock Bradley Davies and
Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris have both been cited for
dangerous tackles during Sunday's Six Nations encounter.
Davies was sinbinned for a spear tackle on Donnacha Ryan and
Wales coach Warren Gatland acknowledged that he should have
earned a red card.
Ferris was also yellow-carded late on for a tip tackle on
Ian Evans and the subsequent penalty was converted by Leigh
Halfpenny, handing Wales a 23-21 win in their championship
opener in Dublin.
"The players' hearings, before an independent Six Nations
Disciplinary Committee, will be held on Wednesday in London," a
tournament statement said on Tuesday.
"Law 10.4 (j) states: 'Lifting a player from the ground and
dropping or driving that player into the ground whilst that
player's feet are still off the ground such that the player's
head and/or upper body come into contact with the ground is
dangerous play'."
