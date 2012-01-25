LONDON Jan 25 Philippe Saint-Andre hopes
to end a century of alternating grandeur and chaos by imposing
some stability on the France national rugby team.
Another Frenchman, former France assistant coach Jacques
Brunel, is charged with introducing a more expansive game to a
struggling Italy side.
England's Stuart Lancaster, the third new coach in the 2012
Six Nations championship opening on Feb. 4, would settle for
overseeing performances sufficiently impressive to persuade the
authorities to grant him the job on a fulltime basis.
Of the three, Saint-Andre has embarked on a mission which he
himself acknowledges had proven beyond his predecessors and may
be beyond the former winger, who scored two of the greatest
tries ever witnessed in an international before enjoying a
distinguished career as a coach.
France's 2011 calendar year encapsulated the mercurial
nature of a side who can be brilliant and awful in consecutive
weeks.
The French lost to Italy for the first time in the Six
Nations championship and were then beaten by the tiny Pacific
island of Tonga at the World Cup in New Zealand. Given up by
even their own supporters as a lost cause, they bounced back to
eliminate England and Wales in the knockout stages and gave the
All Blacks an almighty fright before losing by a single point in
the final.
BIGGEST CHALLENGE
On Wednesday, Saint-Andre was asked at the official Six
Nations launch what he hoped to bring to the team. He gave a
deep, expressive sigh before replying in the excellent English
honed with his time as coach of Sale Sharks.
"We need to be more consistent but that has been French
rugby for the last 100 years," he said. "We need to train to be
more consistent, this is the biggest challenge in French rugby.
"Every four years they show that they can compete against
the best teams in the world as they showed against New Zealand.
"It's very French, we are Latin, and we are Mediterranean. I
think sometimes we are over-confident, we are not very focused
in the contact area, we forget the hard work and we are bad. The
week after we are fantastic.
"To be honest when the French team lost against Tonga, I was
absolutely sure that they would beat England in the
quarter-finals because that is the way of French rugby."
As they proved against New Zealand, France are strong in all
the key areas and since the advent of professionalism the
brutality which disfigured their game in the past has been
largely, if not totally, eliminated.
Saint-Andre's task is to ensure the basics are always
performed correctly in combination with those glorious moments
of inspired improvisation which can confound any team in the
world.
LANCASTER CHALLENGE
Despite Italy's shock win over France last season, they
still finished bottom of the championship for the fourth year in
a row. South African coach Nick Mallett departed and Brunel, the
former coach at Perpignan, was appointed.
"Coaching a club is very different from coaching a national
team," he said through an interpreter. "You don't have much
time, you need to very efficient, but you also have to have huge
ambitions, there is very little time."
Brunel said Italy had to improve in all areas. Captain and
number eight Sergio Parisse, Italy's one player of true world
class, elaborated.
Parisse said Italy needed to develop their back play to
complement their rugged and widely respected forwards.
"We must be more creative, more balanced. We must keep the
strength but be more dangerous, to have the balance between
backs and forwards," Parisse said.
The Six Nations' coach in the least enviable position is
Lancaster, who has impressed the English media with his
refreshing candour after England failed to advance past the
World Cup quarter-finals and were also involved in a number of
embarrassing off-field incidents.
But Lancaster is a caretaker only after Martin Johnson's
resignation and the Rugby Football Union have advertised the
head coach position. The deadline is Feb. 15, just two games
into England's title defence.
"I will be applying," Lancaster said. "The job has been
advertised. It's a good job and I am sure there will be a lot of
interest worldwide and in England.
"I knew when I took the job that it was an interim
appointment and also knew that there was going to be a process
to appoint a permanent head coach so it is not something I
haven't expected."
England face a daunting opening match against Scotland on
Feb. 4 at Murrayfield, where they have come unstuck often enough
in the past, and the early praise for Lancaster will quickly
evaporate if they lose there and struggle in the next fixture
away against Italy.
"The priority for me is not about Stuart Lancaster and his
individual position but about getting the team together, get a
team cohesive and get the team to want to play hard together and
represent the country well," Lancaster said.
""We want to be known as a humble, hard-working, honest team
who graft and get on with the job and represent England with
pride."
Admirable sentiments, but the reality is that even if he is
successful in the short term, Lancaster may well have to
relinquish his post in favour of a higher profile coach such as
Mallett or New Zealander Wayne Smith.
