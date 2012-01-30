LONDON Jan 30 Flanker Chris Robshaw will captain England in their opening Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday in his second international appearance, the RFU said on Monday.

The Harlequins flanker, who made his only England appearance against Argentina in 2009, was preferred to hooker Dylan Hartley after Tom Wood - initial favourite for the job - was ruled out of the first two matches of the tournament with a foot injury.

Robshaw takes over from Lewis Moody, who retired from international rugby following last year's World Cup.

The 25-year-old Harlequins skipper has captained England in non-cap matches and also led the second-string Saxons side.

"It's a huge honour and a very proud day - hopefully one that will live in my memory for a long time to come. Thanks to everyone who has helped me, especially Quins," Robshaw said in a statement.

"There's lots of other leaders in the group and they have been great since we met up. It's not about myself because there are six or seven guys around me who all have a massive role to play, whether that's bossing scrums, line-outs, attack, defence.

Caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster, accompanied by Wood at the official Six Nations launch last week attended by all coaches and captains, said at the time he did not consider the appointment as pivotal but hailed Robshaw on Monday.

"We have a strong leadership group and I have been very impressed with the way they have all stepped up so far," Lancaster said.

"Chris is a key member of that group and has shown with Harlequins and when I have worked with him in the Saxons that he can lead a team tactically and passionately.

"I am delighted that he has got this chance at the highest level and I know it will be a very proud moment for him, his club, family and friends when he leads England out at Murrayfield on Saturday."

Lancaster, who has replaced Martin Johnson for the duration of the Six Nations, will name his team on Thursday.