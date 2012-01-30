(Adds quotes)

LONDON Jan 30 Flanker Chris Robshaw will captain England in their opening Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday in his second international appearance, the RFU said on Monday.

The Harlequins flanker, who made his only England appearance against Argentina in 2009, was preferred to hooker Dylan Hartley after Tom Wood - initial favourite for the job - was ruled out of the first two matches of the tournament with a foot injury.

Robshaw takes over from Lewis Moody, who retired from international rugby following last year's World Cup.

The 25-year-old Harlequins skipper has captained England in non-cap matches and also led the second-string Saxons side.

"It's a huge honour and a very proud day - hopefully one that will live in my memory for a long time to come. Thanks to everyone who has helped me, especially Quins," Robshaw said in a statement.

"There's lots of other leaders in the group and they have been great since we met up. It's not about myself because there are six or seven guys around me who all have a massive role to play, whether that's bossing scrums, line-outs, attack, defence.

Caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster, accompanied by Wood at the official Six Nations launch last week attended by all coaches and captains, said at the time he did not consider the appointment as pivotal but hailed Robshaw on Monday.

"Chris is going be captain for the first two games and then we are going to draw breath and just (see) where we are at as a group," Lancaster told a news conference.

"Chris is a key member of that group and has shown with Harlequins and when I have worked with him in the Saxons that he can lead a team tactically and passionately," he said in the statement.

"I am delighted that he has got this chance at the highest level and I know it will be a very proud moment for him, his club, family and friends when he leads England out at Murrayfield on Saturday."

Lancaster, who has replaced Martin Johnson for the duration of the Six Nations, will name his team on Thursday.

The caretaker said Robshaw was a 'natural leader' and shrugged off questions about whether Wood had been the first choice before the injury.

"It's a hypothetical question, he hasn't trained so we didn't get a chance to even get to that point," he said.

"We used Tom in the leadership group for the first week so he's embedded into the culture and philosophy of what we are trying to achieve.

"Tom's priority is to get fit and playing again, we don't know quite when that will be...and when he does, then he's got to get in the team."