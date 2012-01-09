LONDON Jan 9 England's new coaching regime might want time to bed in players but they will need to hit the ground running to avoid making things tough for themselves when they host the rugby World Cup in 2015, Lawrence Dallaglio said on Monday.

Seeding for the tournament will be decided on the International Rugby Board's (IRB) rankings at the end of 2012 and former captain Dallaglio, an "ambassador" for the 2015 event, said what happens over the next few months will have a huge impact on England's hopes.

"While performance and development are the buzzwords at the moment, results are key," Dallaglio told reporters at the opening of the new Twickenham headquarters of the 2015 tournament.

"It's going to take a while for things to settle down but we don't really have that time as the Six Nations, the South Africa tour and four games in the autumn will go a long way to determining England's position in the draw."

With England hosting all three southern hemisphere sides in November and also playing the Springboks on a tough three-test tour in June, they desperately need to build up their ranking points during the Six Nations, which begins in four weeks.

They are currently ranked fifth and if they remain outside the top four at the end of the year they face the unpleasant prospect of perhaps having New Zealand, South Africa or Australia in their pool and, if they lose a group match, facing a similarly daunting quarter-final.

"Last time round we got lucky and got in a group with (seeded) Argentina but unfortunately we didn't capitalise on that in the way we performed in the World Cup," Dallaglio said.

"Stuart Lancaster's first training camp and that first game in Scotland (on Feb. 4) are critical for the next 12 months because if they do get off to a good start they immediately get momentum."

With the international retirement of Jonny Wilkinson, captain Lewis Moody and Steve Thompson and the probable exclusion of Mike Tindall, Mark Cueto and Nick Easter, there is room for plenty of new faces when caretaker coach Lancaster names his squad on Wednesday.

"You need to harness the desire within those players he believes still have a future, and an angry player is a valuable asset, and some of those players come with experience," said Dallaglio, who himself returned in great form to England after being stripped of the captaincy in 1999 following a tabloid sting.

"Some of them will be looking to turn over a new leaf in their international careers and this gives us a chance, and them, to see how much they really are hurting.

"There will be a number of new names, guys who are getting picked because they are bang in form, and a new captain.

Dallaglio echoed the general media opinion that the captain would be either Tom Wood or Chris Robshaw, both likely starters in a new-look back row.

"Tom Wood certainly fits the bill and probably shades it because he's spent more time in the England environment," he said. "But leadership is not just about one man it's about surrounding the captain with a group of leaders."

Dallaglio said he supported Lancaster's decision to drop scrumhalf Danny Care from the Six Nations after he was caught drink-driving.

"One of the big mantras of Clive Woodward was that you have to get things right off the field to get them right on the field and even the small things have a huge impact," he said.

He also agreed with the decision to cancel the planned training camp in Portugal and take the players to junior club West Park Leeds in northern England before they return to their traditional plush base in Surrey (south west of London).

"It makes sense as a preparation for playing in Scotland and goes along with the idea of trying to reconnect with the fans," he said.

"You have to earn the right to be at Pennyhill Park and maybe Stuart's making that point." (Editing by Alison Wildey; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)