LONDON Jan 9 England's new coaching
regime might want time to bed in players but they will need to
hit the ground running to avoid making things tough for
themselves when they host the rugby World Cup in 2015, Lawrence
Dallaglio said on Monday.
Seeding for the tournament will be decided on the
International Rugby Board's (IRB) rankings at the end of 2012
and former captain Dallaglio, an "ambassador" for the 2015
event, said what happens over the next few months will have a
huge impact on England's hopes.
"While performance and development are the buzzwords at the
moment, results are key," Dallaglio told reporters at the
opening of the new Twickenham headquarters of the 2015
tournament.
"It's going to take a while for things to settle down but we
don't really have that time as the Six Nations, the South Africa
tour and four games in the autumn will go a long way to
determining England's position in the draw."
With England hosting all three southern hemisphere sides in
November and also playing the Springboks on a tough three-test
tour in June, they desperately need to build up their ranking
points during the Six Nations, which begins in four weeks.
They are currently ranked fifth and if they remain outside
the top four at the end of the year they face the unpleasant
prospect of perhaps having New Zealand, South Africa or
Australia in their pool and, if they lose a group match, facing
a similarly daunting quarter-final.
"Last time round we got lucky and got in a group with
(seeded) Argentina but unfortunately we didn't capitalise on
that in the way we performed in the World Cup," Dallaglio said.
"Stuart Lancaster's first training camp and that first game
in Scotland (on Feb. 4) are critical for the next 12 months
because if they do get off to a good start they immediately get
momentum."
With the international retirement of Jonny Wilkinson,
captain Lewis Moody and Steve Thompson and the probable
exclusion of Mike Tindall, Mark Cueto and Nick Easter, there is
room for plenty of new faces when caretaker coach Lancaster
names his squad on Wednesday.
"You need to harness the desire within those players he
believes still have a future, and an angry player is a valuable
asset, and some of those players come with experience," said
Dallaglio, who himself returned in great form to England after
being stripped of the captaincy in 1999 following a tabloid
sting.
"Some of them will be looking to turn over a new leaf in
their international careers and this gives us a chance, and
them, to see how much they really are hurting.
"There will be a number of new names, guys who are getting
picked because they are bang in form, and a new captain.
Dallaglio echoed the general media opinion that the captain
would be either Tom Wood or Chris Robshaw, both likely starters
in a new-look back row.
"Tom Wood certainly fits the bill and probably shades it
because he's spent more time in the England environment," he
said. "But leadership is not just about one man it's about
surrounding the captain with a group of leaders."
Dallaglio said he supported Lancaster's decision to drop
scrumhalf Danny Care from the Six Nations after he was caught
drink-driving.
"One of the big mantras of Clive Woodward was that you have
to get things right off the field to get them right on the field
and even the small things have a huge impact," he said.
He also agreed with the decision to cancel the planned
training camp in Portugal and take the players to junior club
West Park Leeds in northern England before they return to their
traditional plush base in Surrey (south west of London).
"It makes sense as a preparation for playing in Scotland and
goes along with the idea of trying to reconnect with the fans,"
he said.
"You have to earn the right to be at Pennyhill Park and maybe
Stuart's making that point."
(Editing by Alison Wildey;
