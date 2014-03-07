BAGSHOT, England, March 7 Whether a vastly experienced team is preferable to one full of youthful exuberance and potential is one of sport's eternal questions and most coaches aim for the promised land of blending the best of both.

When it comes to rugby, that ideal has developed a quantifiable measurement based on the teams who have won the World Cup, resulting in a Holy Grail of around 700 caps.

England's Stuart Lancaster is as thorough a coach as there is in the game and after taking over from Martin Johnson following the 2011 World Cup, he ditched a tranche of experienced players.

He was soon then producing bar charts and development graphs illustrating how he planned to mould a group of young tyros into a team boasting exactly 663 caps by the time England hosted the 2015 World Cup.

Now, midway through that four-year cycle, he takes a team with around half that number into battle against a Wales side not far short of 1,000 - with 12 of those Welsh players also proven British and Irish Lions.

Lancaster is not scared to throw in new faces, as he proved when handing out seven new caps in his first match in charge.

But he would not have expected to be fielding two wingers with seven caps between them, two centres sharing 14 and an uncapped back-up flyhalf in the penultimate game of his third Six Nations.

Such is the turnover that only six of England's team for Sunday's Twickenham clash survive from the starting team beaten 30-3 by the Welsh last year - and that was a team who travelled to Cardiff on the back of four wins seeking a grand slam.

Out wide a combination of the loss of form of Chris Ashton and David Strettle and injuries suffered by Marland Yarde and Christian Wade suddenly opened the door for Jack Nowell and Jonny May.

While neither has made the sort of try-scoring impact that marked Ashton's early days, they have certainly introduced some pace and unpredictability to England's attack and are already forging an impressive back three link with Mike Brown, now firmly established at fullback.

Similarly, the injuries that ruled out regular centres Manu Tuilagai and Brad Barritt forced Lancaster to draft in the more adventurous Luther Burrell and have allowed Billy Twelvetrees to flourish as he suddenly became one of the senior figures in the team.

Toby Flood's decision to move to France at the end of the season brought a self-inflicted end to his long England career and suddenly the supremely gifted 20-year-old George Ford is on the bench having looked some way down the flyhalf pecking order only a few months ago.

"The young lads who have come in have taken their opportunities," Lancaster said after naming his team on Friday.

"We've created more strength in depth and once we get beyond this Six Nations, I think we will be a better team for it, for all the depth we've created."

As far as the Lions mismatch goes - Owen Farrell is England's only representative - Lancaster said he felt his team were benefiting. The likes of lock Joe Launchbury, Number Eight Ben Morgan and Twelvetrees - who was eventually drafted in to the Lions squad for midweek duty - all "kicked on" for England during their 2-0 series victory in Argentina.

Similarly, captain Chris Robshaw and scrumhalf Danny Care, who has reclaimed the scrumhalf shirt from Lion Ben Youngs, appear to have come back revitalised from their first summer off for years.

Even Dylan Hartley's ban for abusing a referee has turned out well for England, as the hooker, who had to watch the Lions and England tours on TV, is back to his best and has ousted another Lion in the shape of Tom Youngs.

Lancaster will hope that his blend proves superior to the proven, but showing signs of wear and tear, selection that Wales coach Warren Gatland will bring to London.

Wales have won the teams' last three meetings without conceding a try and are the only major team, along with South Africa, that Lancaster has not beaten.

"I do believe that the sum of the parts can come together and produce performances over teams who have more experience," Lancaster said.

"We have demonstrated that in the past and did so against Ireland, who had 700 caps and Lions in a lot of positions.

"We've been developing over last two years. I've always said it's easier to build set-piece and defence than it is your attack, to get that cohesion. There's still a long way to go but we are making steps in the right direction." (Editing by Toby Davis)