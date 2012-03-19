Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
LONDON, March 19 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been cited for an alleged biting incident during Saturday's Six Nations victory over Ireland, a statement from the tournament organisers said on Monday.
Hartley was cited under the law regarding "acts contrary to good sportsmanship", for allegedly biting the finger of an opponent in the 23rd minute of the first half.
"The player's hearing will be held by an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee, at a date to be confirmed," the statement added.
The offence carries a minimum suspension of 12 weeks and 24 weeks or more at the top end of the International Rugby Board (IRB) sanction table.
Hartley, 25, served a six-month ban in 2007 for eye-gouging.
England won the match at Twickenham 30-9 to finish second in the Six Nations championship behind Wales. (Reporting By Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond)
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.