LONDON, March 19 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been cited for an alleged biting incident during Saturday's Six Nations victory over Ireland, a statement from the tournament organisers said on Monday.

Hartley was cited under the law regarding "acts contrary to good sportsmanship", for allegedly biting the finger of an opponent in the 23rd minute of the first half.

"The player's hearing will be held by an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee, at a date to be confirmed," the statement added.

The offence carries a minimum suspension of 12 weeks and 24 weeks or more at the top end of the International Rugby Board (IRB) sanction table.

Hartley, 25, served a six-month ban in 2007 for eye-gouging.

England won the match at Twickenham 30-9 to finish second in the Six Nations championship behind Wales. (Reporting By Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond)