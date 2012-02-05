By Mitch Phillips
| EDINBURGH
EDINBURGH Feb 5 England never really saw the
best of Andy Farrell after he converted to rugby union late in
his career but his 20-year-old son Owen, who made a nerveless
debut in Saturday's 13-6 win over Scotland, is likely be a
fixture for some time.
Farrell senior, now assistant to interim coach Stuart
Lancaster, won just about everything in the game when he played
rugby league for Wigan and Britain, and though he featured in
the 2007 union World Cup final during his brief stint as a test
union player, his best years were behind him.
Owen Farrell opted for the 15-man code as a schoolboy and
looked completely at home in the cauldron of a Calcutta Cup
match at Murrayfield despite his tender years and relatively
little senior experience.
He slotted home a tough, wide conversion of Charlie
Hodgson's try early in the second half, then, after leaving a
50-metre penalty attempt short after 70 minutes, immediately
made up for it by landing a 35-metre shot that crucially
stretched England's lead to seven points.
Defensively, alongside fellow Saracens debutant centre Brad
Barritt, he did not put a foot wrong, and though there was
little opportunity for him to show the vision and deft hands
that England have been seeking, he certainly has time on his
side.
"He's got a good temperament, hasn't he?," said Lancaster
after handing out seven new caps.
"That ability to step up and perform on the big stage...he
was nervous before the game and nerveless in it."
Scrumhalf Ben Youngs, a relative veteran at 22 with 18 caps,
was similarly impressed. "Awesome, he looked as if he'd been
playing for England all his life. I reckon he'll be playing for
his country for a very long time."
'CONFIDENT GUY'
Farrell himself was reluctant to bask in the limelight and,
just as he had throughout the build-up to the match, took
everything in his stride.
"I'm a pretty confident guy so that last kick was the result
of all the practice I put in," he said. "You have to focus on
the kick and not all the peripherals. Hopefully, these will be
the first of many points I score for England.
"That's just the start for us. We came out here and worked
unbelievably hard for each other, that's what we've worked on
the last couple of weeks - getting together and bonding as a
team.
"We really want to fight for each other and we showed that
out there today and we gelled immediately. Not everything was
good but we can get better and better as the weeks go on."
While Lancaster was rightly proud of his new charges' work
ethic and defensive vigour it was far from a complete
performance.
Other than Hodgson's chargedown try and one opportunity for
winger David Strettle, England created precious little in the
way of attacking threat. The scrum and lineout looked creaky and
the pack struggled to contain the bigger, more experienced Scots
when they got the rolling maul going.
There were some defensive blips too and if Scotland had
shown a little more poise on the three or four occasions they
broke the line it could well have been Andy Robinson
celebrating.
Instead England held out for their first Murrayfield win in
four attempts as Lancaster ticked off the first of the "40
games" he so often refers to in reference to the matches England
have before hosting the World Cup in 2015.
"There are lots of things we can improve on but
fundamentally it comes down to attitude and working hard for
each other," Lancaster said.
"It was great to get the win and we'll be better for the
experience. Now we are already talking about Italy in Rome next
week."
(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more rugby