* Immense forward display earns 30-9 win
* England finish second behind Wales
(Adds details)
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, March 17 England's rebuilt side
completed a satisfying Six Nations championship when, on the
back of a devastating scrum, they beat Ireland 30-9 on Saturday
to finish second behind grand slam winners Wales.
Six penalties by nerveless flyhalf Owen Farrell, a penalty
try and a score for scrumhalf Ben Youngs were a fair reward for
England's dominance, particularly in the second half when they
took Ireland to the cleaners in the scrum.
England, the defending champions, finished second on eight
points after earlier away wins over Scotland, Italy and France
to leave interim coach Stuart Lancaster in a strong position to
be given the job of replacing Martin Johnson on a permanent
basis.
Having entered the championship with a new coach, new
captain, a host of new players and with their reputation in
tatters after the World Cup, it has been a remarkable turnaround
under the uplifting guidance of Lancaster.
Ireland, who had won seven of their previous eight
championship meetings with England, finished third on five
points, ahead of France on points difference.
Wales's grand slam-clinching victory over France in Cardiff
earlier on Saturday meant that England could not retain their
title but, following on from their excellent win in Paris last
week, they had plenty to play for against a team who have given
them so much trouble in recent years.
A slippery ball and a succession of handling errors made
for an open first half with both sides seeing glimpses of
opportunity but generally unable to string together enough
passes to take advantage of them.
There were turnovers aplenty as players struggled to cling
on to the ball in contact and both sides generally opted for the
least-risky kicking option when things got tight.
England edged the half on the scoreboard with three Farrell
penalties, the third coming after their impressive pack had
taken a second successive scrum against the head, to two from
Jonathan Sexton.
The first try looked a certainty six minutes into the second
half when Tom Croft broke through but dropped the ball in the
act of passing to the unmarked Ben Foden with the line at his
mercy.
England had points on the board soon after though when they
demolished the Irish scrum on the 22 and earned another
successful Farrell penalty and that set the tone for the
remainder of the match.
Sexton did land another penalty but it was a rare foray by
an Irish team who, a year ago, took the gloss off England's
title celebrations by thrashing them in Dublin in the final
game.
After 57 minutes another powerful England scrum drove
forward and man of the match number eight Ben Morgan touched the
ball down but the referee had blown for an England penalty a
second before.
The home dominance was then underlined when, after another
collapse, Welsh ref Nigel Owens ran out of patience and awarded
a penalty try.
The home crowd, so long starved of what used to be their
staple diet, roared their approval of the meaty fare as England
opted for scrum after scrum and, on every occasion left a pile
of green shirts spread around the turf.
Another scrum penalty opened the way for Youngs to take a
tap and scuttle through for the icing on the cake and make it a
St Patrick's Day to forget for the visitors.
"I'm really pleased with the performance in difficult
conditions. "We were outstanding in every department," Lancaster
told the BBC.
"At the outset there was a long-term plan, it was around
giving some young players some experience. but they showed great
belief."
Asked if he thought he had done enough to earn the job full
time Lancaster said: "That's for others to decide.
"But if you'd said to me a few years ago I'd be walking
around Twickenham applauding 82,000 people after this I'd have
taken it."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)