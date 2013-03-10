LONDON, March 10 A disjointed and error-strewn England needed a brilliant goalkicking display by Toby Flood to beat Italy 18-11 at Twickenham on Sunday and set up a Six Nations championship decider against Wales in Cardiff next Saturday.

England will have to play a lot better than on Sunday to secure a win that would give them their first grand slam since 2003 and their second title in three years while Wales, who beat Scotland 28-18 on Saturday for their third tournament win, would retain their title if they win by eight points.

Flyhalf Flood, playing instead of the injured Owen Farrell, scored all England's points as he landed all six of his penalty attempts in a scrappy match but Italy played most of the rugby and completely dominated the second half.

Their winger Luke McLean scored the only try after one of several England errors and the visitors, who had lost by an average of almost 35 points on every previous Twickenham Six Nations visit, ended the match camped on England's line searching for a try.