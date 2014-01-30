LONDON Jan 30 England will take on France in Paris on Saturday with a backline featuring two debutants and a one-cap winger after coach Stuart Lancaster named his starting line-up for the Six Nations opener on Thursday.

As expected, 20-year-old Jack Nowell has been rewarded for his promising displays for Exeter with the starting berth on the right wing - with regular number 14 Chris Ashton dropped from the squad - with Jonny May winning his second cap on the left.

Luther Burrell is the latest in a long line of centres and will link up with Billy Twelvetrees outside Owen Farrell and recalled scrumhalf Danny Care.

There is a much more familiar look about the forwards, where Lancaster has suffered less with injury and named the same pack as in November's narrow defeat by New Zealand.

England have won six of their last seven games against France in the Six Nations and will be desperate to continue that form as they bid to win the title for only the second time since 2003.

England team to play France in Paris:

15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Leroy Burrell, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Danny Care; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Ben Morgan, 21-Lee Dickson 22-Brad Barritt, 23-Alex Goode. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)