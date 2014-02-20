(Adds quotes) LONDON, Feb 20 England named experienced tighthead prop David Wilson in place of the injured Dan Cole in their team to play Ireland in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday. The inclusion of Wilson was the only change in the starting line-up from the side which beat Scotland 20-0 at Murrayfield two weeks ago. "Wilson showed in three starts against Argentina last year what he can do," England coach Stuart Lancaster told a news conference on Thursday. Young flyhalf George Ford was named on the replacements' bench as cover for Owen Farrell and could make his debut against the Irish who won their opening two games of the competition. "It's great to have George involved," Lancaster said. "He has settled in well and we are confident in his ability should he get his opportunity from the bench." England lost their opening match 26-24 in France before overpowering hosts Scotland. "We are excited about being back at our home after two games on the road," Lancaster said. "The Twickenham crowd during the November internationals was superb and I'm sure it'll be the same again on Saturday." 15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Luther Burrell, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Danny Care, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Ben Morgan, 21-Lee Dickson, 22-George Ford, 23-Alex Goode (Editing by Ed Osmond)