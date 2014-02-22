LONDON Feb 22 A try by scrumhalf Danny Care spurred England to a nerve-jangling 13-10 victory over Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday to create a four-way tie at the top of the Six Nations table.

Holders Wales, who beat France in Cardiff on Friday, the French, England and Ireland all have four points after three matches.

Attacking runs from the fullbacks opened up the match in the second half after England led 3-0 at the interval from the first of flyhalf Owen Farrell's two penalties.

Ireland number 15 Rob Kearney touched down under the posts early in the second half after taking a short pass from number eight Jamie Heaslip, with flyhalf Jonny Sexton making the easy conversion.

A further Sexton penalty put Ireland ahead 10-3 with 30 minutes remaining before Farrell narrowed the gap with his second penalty.

England went back in front when a midfield break by fullback Mike Brown from captain Chris Robshaw's pass set up Care and Farrell extended the lead to three points with a conversion in front of the posts and the hosts held on to claim the victory. (Editing by Josh Reich)