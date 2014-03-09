LONDON, March 9 England gave themselves a great chance of winning only their second Six Nations title in 11 years when they deservedly beat Wales 29-18 on Sunday, securing their first Triple Crown since 2003 in the process.

England avenged their 30-3 thrashing in Cardiff a year ago by delivering a display full of confident running and scored first-half tries through Danny Care and Luther Burrell - though the halftime lead was only 20-15 after Leigh Halfpenny punished a series of breakdown offences by landing five penalties.

After the break England continued to make most of the running against a Welsh team boasting 12 British and Irish Lions and who were seeking a third successive Six Nations title.

Three second-half penalties by Farrell, who landed all seven of his goalkicks, took the hosts to victory with few scares.

Ireland, France and England all have six points but Ireland's huge points difference advantage means they will almost certainly take the title if they win in Paris in the final game of the championship next Saturday.

If France prevail, England would be well placed to take the title on points difference should they beat Italy in Rome earlier in the day. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)