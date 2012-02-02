BAGSHOT, England Feb 2 - England will face Scotland with one of their most inexperienced lineups for years as three uncapped starters and a further five uncapped replacements were included in the squad named by caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday.

Only six players who started the World Cup quarter-final defeat to France in October survive for Saturday's Six Nations game at Murrayfield as centre duo Owen Farrell and Brad Barritt and number eight Phil Dowson make their debuts while lock Mouritz Botha makes his first start.

There are five more uncapped players on the bench where only prop Matt Stevens (39 appearances) has any substantial experience, while the team is captained by flanker Chris Robshaw in his second international.

Defending champions England edged the Scots in their decisive World Cup Pool game in Auckland, New Zealand last year but have lost two and drawn one of their last three games at Murrayfield,

England team: 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Brad Barritt, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-David Strettle, 10-Charlie Hodgson, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Phil Dowson, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Croft, 5-Tom Palmer, 4-Mouritz Botha, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Alex Corbisiero.

Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Matt Stevens, 18-Geoff Parling, 19-Ben Morgan, 20-Lee Dickson, 21-Jordan Turner-Hall. 22-Mike Brown. (Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)