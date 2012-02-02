* Three uncapped starters to face Scotland

By Mitch Phillips

BAGSHOT, England, Feb 2 England will face Scotland with one of their most inexperienced lineups for years as three uncapped starters and a further five uncapped replacements were included in the squad named by caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday.

Only six players who started the World Cup quarter-final defeat to France in October survive for Saturday's Six Nations game at Murrayfield as Saracens centre duo Owen Farrell and Brad Barritt and 30-year-old number eight Phil Dowson make their debuts while lock Mouritz Botha makes his first start.

Lancaster, who is in charge of the team for the Six Nations, has been even more radical with his choice of replacements where there are five more uncapped players and only 39-cap prop Matt Stevens and fullback Mike Brown, who won the last of his three caps four years ago, have any international experience.

The team is captained by flanker Chris Robshaw in his second international while Charlie Hodgson, in his 11th year of international rugby, will take the responsibility of organising the new-look backline from flyhalf.

Hodgson, recalled after injury ruled out Toby Flood following the international retirement of Jonny Wilkinson, should feel at home though as Farrell and Barritt and wing David Strettle play alongside him at Saracens.

"Right at the outset I talked about two things," Lancaster told reporters at England's training base.

"That was building a team that has longevity and giving opportunities to new players and we also talked about developing a style of play that allows us to express ourselves in terms of talent from both an attacking and a defensive point of view.

"I like to think we have been true to our word with this selection."

Defending champions England edged the Scots in their decisive World Cup Pool game in New Zealand last year but have lost two and drawn one of their last three games at Murrayfield and Lancaster recognises that the basics will have to be right before any thought of exciting rugby comes into the frame.

"The game starts with the set-piece and our primary focus to win as much of our own ball as we can and disrupt theirs - we have to deliver in that area," he said.

"It's also about being adaptable and having a plan B. We've talked about these things of course but the acid test comes on Saturday."

Lancaster, who is applying for the England job on a permanent basis, is desperate to hit the ground running but also has an eye on the long term.

"It's about a team for now and the future, trying to achieve both," he said. "We have 40 games between now and the 2015 World Cup and we have to get some experience into a group of players so that they have got an opportunity to grow and develop on the international stage, but equally we go to Murrayfield for the first time and experience it and that is part of that journey."

The Six Nations kicks off earlier on Saturday when France host Italy, while Ireland play Wales in Dublin on Sunday.

England team: 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Brad Barritt, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-David Strettle, 10-Charlie Hodgson, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Phil Dowson, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Croft, 5-Tom Palmer, 4-Mouritz Botha, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Alex Corbisiero.

Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Matt Stevens, 18-Geoff Parling, 19-Ben Morgan, 20-Lee Dickson, 21-Jordan Turner-Hall. 22-Mike Brown.