Feb 9 England caretaker rugby coach Stuart
Lancaster gave a vote of confidence to his inexperienced group
of players on Thursday by naming an unchanged team to face Italy
in the Six Nations.
Lancaster has chosen to stick with the side that opened
England's defence of the title with a scrappy 13-6 victory over
Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend for Saturday's trip to
Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
Seven players were capped for the first time last weekend.
"We have decided to leave the starting team the same to
allow them more time to gel together and we are expecting our
bench to come on and make an impact as they did last week,"
Lancaster said in a statement.
"Italy will be a very difficult challenge with nearly 700
caps in their starting lineup and it promises to be an
outstanding occasion at the sold-out Stadio Olimpico."
Even the replacements named were the same as Lancaster
continued with his pledge to build a team that has longevity as
England seek to put behind them last year's poor World Cup
campaign.
Flanker Chris Robshaw, who will be playing in his third
international, continues as captain and will be expected to
ensure England maintain their record of never having lost to
Italy.
Last year they thumped the Italians 59-13 at Twickenham and
while this season's preparations have been far from ideal as
England have had to change their training venue due to a frozen
pitch at their usual base, Lancaster remains confident.
"We have had a good week in spite of the weather and
reflected on the game (against Scotland), reviewed and learnt
from it and will look to improve the quality of our performance
this week," he said.
In the weekend's other Six Nations matches, France host
Ireland and Scotland travel to Wales.
Team: 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Brad Barritt,
12-Owen Farrell, 11-David Strettle, 10-Charlie Hodgson, 9-Ben
Youngs; 8-Phil Dowson, 7-Chris Robshaw, 6-Tom Croft, 5-Tom
Palmer, 4-Mouritz Botha, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Alex
Corbisiero
Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Matt Stevens, 18-Geoff
Parling, 19-Ben Morgan, 20-Lee Dickson, 21-Jordan Turner-Hall,
22-Mike Brown.
