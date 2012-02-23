BAGSHOT, England Feb 23 Lee Dickson, Ben Morgan and Geoff Parling will make their first England starts against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday while Owen Farrell switches to flyhalf in place of the injured Charlie Hodgson.

Scrumhalf Dickson injected some real fizz in the laboured wins over Scotland and Italy, while Morgan provided some rare forward momentum from number eight. Parling won praise for bringing some stability to a wobbly lineout when he came on.

All three made their debuts off the bench in the Scotland game and impressed interim coach Stuart Lancaster enough to include them in his starting side on Thursday.

They are joined in the team by Manu Tuilagi, who returns at centre for the first time since the World Cup quarter-final defeat to France in October. The Samoan-born back returns after injury and will start Saturday's match at outside centre with tough-tackling Brad Barritt switched to 12.

Ben Youngs and Phil Dowson drop to the bench but lock Tom Palmer misses out on the 22 with Courtney Lawes amongst the replacements.

Farrell switches from centre to flyhalf after Hodgson, who scored England's two tries in their first two games, was ruled out with a finger injury.

Team: 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Brad Barritt, 11-David Strettle, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Lee Dickson; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Croft, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Mouritz Botha, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Alex Corbisiero.

Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Matt Stevens, 18-Courtney Lawes, 19-Phil Dowson, 20-Ben Youngs, 21-Toby Flood, 22-Mike Brown (Editing by Patrick Johnston)